Tazewell - Virginia Mae Barnard age 91 of Tazewell, TN was born January 2, 1928 and went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019. She was at her home with her loving family by her side. She retired as a teacher's aid from SMS after 36 years.

Mae professed faith in Christ at an early age at the Howertons Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a member.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: John L. and Vada Reece

Husband: Boone Barnard of 49 years

Grandson: Randall Barnard

Sister-in-law: Loretta Reece

She is survived by her:

Sons: James Barnard and wife Audrey

Mike Barnard and wife Shirley

David Barnard and wife Lynn

Grandchildren: Dan Barnard and wife Misty

Crystal Epperson

Heather Winkler and husband Marcus

Allen Barnard

Holly McMurray and husband Nick

Haley Blazer and husband Jordan

8 Great Grandchildren

1 Step grandson: Shelby Gulley

Brother: Carl Reece

Brother-in-laws: Bill Barnard and Clarence Rowe

Niece: Lanna and husband George Balltrip

A special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice; Nurses and staff

The family will receive friends Saturday December 14, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Barnard and Rev. Lawrence Fultz officiating. Music will be provided by David Painter.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2PM Sunday December 15, 2019 in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Dan Barnard, Allen Barnard, Eddie Don Rowe, Randy Love, Chad Honeycutt and David Honeycutt

Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Shoffner and David Stanifer

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.