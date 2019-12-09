Wade Jessie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Jessie.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPEEDWELL - Wade Jessie, age 92, of Speedwell passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was a member of Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church and member of Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488 F & AM. Preceded in death by wife, Georgia McBee Jessie; granddaughter, Patricia Diane Lamb; parents, Lloyd & Hallie Brooks Jessie; sisters, Viola Carey, Minnie Hunley, Ethel and Edna Jessie; brothers, Houston, George, Bud, Frank Jessie

Survivors

Daughter: Cathy & husband Jerry Lambert

Sheila Jessie

Son: Larry Wayne Jessie

Grandchildren: Joy Michelle Miller & Robert, Christi Lynn & Scott Sorrell, Brandon Jerry Lambert & Amy, Emily Story Shirley & DJ

Great-great grandchildren: Aiden Sorrell, Morgan Sorrell Lincoln, Samuel Sorrell

Several nieces and nephews

Family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM Sunday at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church with Masonic Service beginning at 2:45 and funeral to follow at 3:00 PM

Rev. Jim Hurst and Rev. Tommy Cutcher officiating

Interment Flatwoods Cemetery

Pallbearers: Roger, Robin, Mike, Jim, William Jessie and Donald Williams

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Claiborne Progress from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.