SPEEDWELL - Wade Jessie, age 92, of Speedwell passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was a member of Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church and member of Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488 F & AM. Preceded in death by wife, Georgia McBee Jessie; granddaughter, Patricia Diane Lamb; parents, Lloyd & Hallie Brooks Jessie; sisters, Viola Carey, Minnie Hunley, Ethel and Edna Jessie; brothers, Houston, George, Bud, Frank Jessie
Survivors
Daughter: Cathy & husband Jerry Lambert
Sheila Jessie
Son: Larry Wayne Jessie
Grandchildren: Joy Michelle Miller & Robert, Christi Lynn & Scott Sorrell, Brandon Jerry Lambert & Amy, Emily Story Shirley & DJ
Great-great grandchildren: Aiden Sorrell, Morgan Sorrell Lincoln, Samuel Sorrell
Several nieces and nephews
Family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM Sunday at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church with Masonic Service beginning at 2:45 and funeral to follow at 3:00 PM
Rev. Jim Hurst and Rev. Tommy Cutcher officiating
Interment Flatwoods Cemetery
Pallbearers: Roger, Robin, Mike, Jim, William Jessie and Donald Williams
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home