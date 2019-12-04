NEW TAZEWELL - Wanda (Geraldine) Brooks age 76 of New Tazewell, TN was born June 24, 1943 and passed away on December 2, 2019 at home with her loving family. She professed Faith in Christ at an early age at Seals Branch Missionary Baptist Church where she is still a member. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Roy Seals; mother, Marie Seals, infant sister, Betty Sue Seals and nephew, Matthew Seals.

She is survived by her Husband of 33 years" O'Dell Brook;

Sons: Rick (Frances) Harvey, Scott Harvey; Brother: Rev. Bill (Juanita) Seals; Grandchildren: Joshua

"Buddy" Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Jeff Harvey; step-Childen: Sandra Brooks, Lisa Brooks, Renegia Hatfield, Doug Brooks; step-Grandchildren: Josh Brooks, Holly Hoskins, Ashley Mullins, Justin Liford, Heather Cory; Nieces, Susie Keck, Misty Nunn and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service Thursday at 11:00 A.M. in the Seals Branch Cemetery. Ministers: Rev. Tim Cosby and Rev. Lonnie Dalton; Music by the Collins Family. Pallbearers: Joshua Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Jeff Harvey, Jeff Keck, Tom Nunn, Ethan Beason. Honorary Pallbearers: Dan Barnard, Larry Butcher and Charles Brooks. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.