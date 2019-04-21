|
Mac Allen
Clinton - Walter McLarty "Mac" Allen, of Clinton, died April 12, 2019 unexpectedly in the emergency room of Merit Health Central from heart failure. A memorial service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, April 27, at Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton.
Mac was born April 28, 1947 in Water Valley, MS to Martha Jane (McLarty) Allen and Henry Allen then moved to Jackson in 1958. He graduated in 1966 from Provine High School where he met his wife, Marilyn Webb. He attended Mississippi State on a golf scholarship and later became a golf pro. He served in that capacity from 1970-1972 at the Prentiss Country Club, Prentiss MS, and in 1973 at the Starkville Country Club in Starkville, MS. After several years of being a "Pro" he realized he was mowing the greens and fairways, but never playing them, so he found another line of work.
In 1973 he moved to Atlanta GA where he spent 4 years working for Noland Company then returned to Jackson in 1977. For the past 40 years Mac was a self-employed Certified Professional Landman, which gave him the opportunity to play many golf courses in the areas where he was working.
Mac was a member of Parkway Baptist Church where he and Marilyn served as pre-school teachers for almost 20 years before finally being promoted to an adult class. He was also a member of the Live Oaks Golf Club, which was his "home" according to his GPS. The grandchildren would visit and often ask, "where's Granddaddy?" To which we would reply, "Is the sun out? Well, he must be playing golf."
As much as Mac loved golf, he loved his family even more and was a dedicated family man. He was a quiet man but showed his love by his actions. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Charles. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Marilyn, his son, Michael, his daughters, Ashley Williams (Bo) and April Webb (Taylor), plus his grandchildren, Christian Allen, Nathan Allen, Morgan Catt, Claire Williams, Jacob Williams, Ty Webb and Tom Webb, and his sweet puppy, Ellie. He is also survived by his twin brother, Robert (Brenda) and their children.
We will miss him every day.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 21, 2019