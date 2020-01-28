Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
A. C. Lewis


1939 - 2020
A. C. Lewis Obituary
A. C. Lewis

Harrisville - Mr. A. C. Lewis, 80, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home in Harrisville following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Goldie Magee Lewis; his son, William and his wife, Dana of Saltillo; his daughter, Sandra Asey and her husband, Sam of Brandon; two granddaughters, Avery and Jane Lewis of Saltillo; one uncle, Percy Welch and his wife, Mary of Crystal Springs; and six nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Aline Lewis; brothers, R.V. (Teenie), William Ray, and Steve; sisters, Mary Sue Bonzi (Don) and Judy Rogers (Dale).

A C Joined the Air Force after high school. When he returned home, he married Goldie and they raised their family in Star, MS. He loved gardening and fishing and after retiring from Exide Battery Manufacturing, they returned to their hometown of Harrisville where he enjoyed the last 20 years of his life with Goldie on 30 acres with a fishing pond in front of the house and a big garden in back.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, January 31st from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. The family will hold a Memorial Graveside Service on Saturday, February 1st at 4:00 p.m. at Harrisville Cemetery with visitation on hour prior 3:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Harrisville Baptist Church.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
