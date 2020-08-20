A. H. (Tex) Ritter, Jr.Jackson - Mr. A. H. (Tex) Ritter, Jr. died Wednesday morning 19 August 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson MS after a brief illness.A native of Amory, Mississippi, Tex was born October 28, 1937, the only child of A. H. Ritter, Sr. and Helen Clayton Ritter. He graduated from Amory High School and then attended the University of Mississippi where he obtained his law degree. Upon graduation he began his long association with Deposit Guaranty Bank as a Senior Trust Officer.While at Deposit Guaranty he met Kathryn Fugate Williams(Kathy). They were married October 8, 1983 and remained so for 15 years until her death in 1999.Tex was an avid hunter and relished anything associated with hunting. Such was reflected in his being a founding member of the Beck's Bay Hunting Club in Natchez, MS. He thrived on collecting fine rifles and shotguns. He also enjoyed collecting antique hand carved Mason wooden duck decoys. His interests included his dogs and all conversations flowed easily discussing the many that he owned and loved over his lifetime. Finally, Tex was a very enthusiastic fan of NASCAR racing and knew extensive statistics on the sport.Mr. Ritter was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, MS.He is survived by his loving and devoted sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. William K. Harper (Lou Anne), brothers -in-law the Reverend Ford S. Williams, Jr. (Martha), and Dr. Charles H. Williams, loving nieces and nephews Louise Anne Harper Dawkins ( Drew), Kathryn Harper Holley (Michael), Rachel Harper Murkens (Jo), Caroline Harper Neumann ( Danny), Ford S. Williams III (Halley), Mary Catherine Williams Hewitt ( Tim) and Douglas F.C. Williams (Jessica)., and 17 great nieces and nephews.In addition, he is survived by a very helpful and caring friend, Dr. Marsha Pearce James (Tommy).A graveside service will be held at the Hazlehurst City cemetery on Saturday 22 August at 1:30PM. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.