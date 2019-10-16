Services
CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland
3463 Hwy 8 P O Box 1742
Cleveland, MS 38732
662-843-2552
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
his home
Shelby, TN
Abner Wallace Wooten Iii


1956 - 2019
Abner Wallace Wooten Iii Obituary
Abner Wallace Wooten III

Bet and Wallace Wooten of Shelby, Mississippi announce the death of their eldest son, born May 25, 1956, Abner Wallace Wooten III (Wally) of a sudden heart attack on October 6, 2019.

Wally is predeceased by his godparents Lee and Pup McCarty and Oscar Carr, Sr. He is survived by parents Abner Wallace Wooten II and Bettie Jane Owen Wooten, wife, Kerry Yoder Wooten, brother, August Mark Wooten and sister-in-law Leslie Wooten, sister, Treanor Wooten Baring and brother-in-law Matthew Geoffrey Baring, nephews; Henry Wallace Baring and Geoffrey Owen Baring, Wally's godson.

A "celebrating Wally" gathering will take place on November 30, 2019, at his home in, Shelby, MS from 12 pm to 3 pm. Included in this gathering will be a drumming circle open to anyone to participate in remembering Wally.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
