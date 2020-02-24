|
|
Ada Douglass Berch
Crystal Springs - Ada Douglass Berch, age 95, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. She was born in Shaw, Mississippi on January 22, 1925 to Isaac Purser and Julia Omega Alford Douglass, who preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in the Crystal Springs City Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Delton Berch, her son, Jimmy Delton Berch, and her daughter, Nancy Berch Matthews. Also, preceding her in death were her brother, Isaac Douglass, Jr., sister, Christine Stallings, and sister, Estelle Beard. Survivors include her daughter Patsy Crews (James) of Jackson, her son Billy Carson of Vicksburg, her son Albert (Nora) of Hazlehurst, sister, Juanita Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials may be made First Baptist Church Building Fund or Missions or Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020