Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Crystal Springs, MS
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Crystal Springs, MS
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Berch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Douglass Berch


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Douglass Berch Obituary
Ada Douglass Berch

Crystal Springs - Ada Douglass Berch, age 95, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. She was born in Shaw, Mississippi on January 22, 1925 to Isaac Purser and Julia Omega Alford Douglass, who preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in the Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Delton Berch, her son, Jimmy Delton Berch, and her daughter, Nancy Berch Matthews. Also, preceding her in death were her brother, Isaac Douglass, Jr., sister, Christine Stallings, and sister, Estelle Beard. Survivors include her daughter Patsy Crews (James) of Jackson, her son Billy Carson of Vicksburg, her son Albert (Nora) of Hazlehurst, sister, Juanita Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made First Baptist Church Building Fund or Missions or Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -