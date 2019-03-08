|
Mrs. Adeline B. Crutcher
Ellisville - 7, 19, 25, 64, 91. These are the winning numbers that were on Adeline Bole Crutcher's winning ticket. These aren't just numbers, they highlight the amazing life of Adeline who passed away peacefully on March 6th, 2019 in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of ninety-one.
Seven is the number of children she devoted her life loving and caring for. Survived by James Robert Jr. (Becky), Cathye Harper (Jim), John Nicholas (Karen) Christopher, Ricky, Steve (Sharon), and lastly her son Kenneth who Adeline has long awaited to embrace in Heaven who preceded her in death. She is also survived by her faithful caregiver Janice Simms
Nineteen is the number of grand children she was blessed with while here on Earth. The laughter, smiles and memories of all the birthday parties, holidays, life moments and everyday get togethers will always remain in everyone's hearts forever.
Twenty-five is the number the great grand children brought into this world each having a small part to her. A piece of Adeline will always be in each and everyone one of them through their own smiles, determination, feistiness, sassiness, caring natures, energy and all the other countless things we saw in Adeline that made her the woman she was.
Sixty-four is for the number of years James Robert Crutcher Sr. and her lived happily married, raising a family and making memories in Pearl, MS, then later in life, Moselle, MS. Adeline is now joyfully back in the loving and strong arms of James for eternity looking over all of us, while also now finding time to play God's penny slots on occasion. The next time you see a penny on the sidewalk, look up in the sky and smile at what Adeline dropped by accident.
Ninety-one is the number of amazing years this world was blessed to have Adeline a part of it. Adeline was a strong, determined and loving woman for her family and friends. Her time with us has passed, but she has touched each and every one of us in a way that we will forever remember.
7, 19, 25, 64, 91 are the winning numbers of a woman who won at life! She worked over twenty years as a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Shelton Baptist Church. She was a wonderful seamstress and a great cook. She had an amazing journey that we will forever celebrate! Adeline Bole Crutcher may you forever rest in peace.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Shelton Baptist Church in Moselle with Bro. Charles Brady Officiating and burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abbie Rogers Cibitan Camp in Marley Taylor's name. Mail donations to 50 Fieldstone, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 or make donations through their website: www.abbierogerscibitancamp.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019