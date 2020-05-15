Mrs. Adell Vance
Florence - Mrs. Frances Adell Russell Vance, 88, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at The Blake at Flowood where she resided. There will be a Graveside Service on Sunday, May 17th at 2:00 at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Union, MS.
For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Florence - Mrs. Frances Adell Russell Vance, 88, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at The Blake at Flowood where she resided. There will be a Graveside Service on Sunday, May 17th at 2:00 at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Union, MS.
For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.