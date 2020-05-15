Adell Vance
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Adell Vance

Florence - Mrs. Frances Adell Russell Vance, 88, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at The Blake at Flowood where she resided. There will be a Graveside Service on Sunday, May 17th at 2:00 at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Union, MS.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
