Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Starkville, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Starkville, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Winstead Griffith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Winstead Griffith Obituary
Agnes Winstead Griffith

Starkville - Agnes Winstead Griffith, of Starkville, loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, died on April 26, 2019, at the age of 95.

A native of Jeff Davis County and longtime resident of Pearl River County, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.M. Griffith, Sr., and is survived by two daughters, Jane (Gary) Windham of Starkville; Gail Griffith of Columbus; and one son, Hugh (Linda) Griffith of Starkville; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation 5 to 7pm, Sunday, April 28, at First United Methodist Church, Starkville. Funeral service 10am, Monday, April 29, at First UMC Starkville. Graveside service 4 pm in the Prentiss Cemetery in Prentiss.

To sign the online guest register go to www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.