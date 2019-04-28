|
Agnes Winstead Griffith
Starkville - Agnes Winstead Griffith, of Starkville, loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, died on April 26, 2019, at the age of 95.
A native of Jeff Davis County and longtime resident of Pearl River County, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.M. Griffith, Sr., and is survived by two daughters, Jane (Gary) Windham of Starkville; Gail Griffith of Columbus; and one son, Hugh (Linda) Griffith of Starkville; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation 5 to 7pm, Sunday, April 28, at First United Methodist Church, Starkville. Funeral service 10am, Monday, April 29, at First UMC Starkville. Graveside service 4 pm in the Prentiss Cemetery in Prentiss.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019