Aileen "Aili" Ingrid Watson
Miramar Beach, Fl - Mrs. Aileen "Aili" Ingrid Watson, age 87 of Miramar Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home.
Aileen was born November 28, 1932 in Toronto, Canada to Ivar Hugo Fors and Aino Ronkko Fors. She attended Drew University in New Jersey and later completed training as a registered nurse at Toronto General Hospital. In addition to her nursing career, she was a full time mother to her five children and a long-time volunteer for numerous organizations, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center, American Heart Association, various Jackson Public Schools, St. Philip's Episcopal Church and St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral. Aileen led a truly selfless life, always putting the needs of others first.
At the time of her passing, Aileen was preceded in death by her first husband Dr. John Carman Deller and her son Eric George Watson. Sadly, her husband of 58 years, Dr. David Goulding Watson, died 4 days later from recently diagnosed metastatic pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her children Carmen Watson Boronow (Thomas), Patrice Watson Oliver (Joseph), Dr. Joanna Watson Van Noy (Dr. Timothy), and Dr. Andrew David Watson (Candice); her twin brother Eric Fors (Nancy), brother Arne Fors (Lorraine) and sister Anne Fors Beyers; and nine grandchildren (who "Nana" adored as much as they adored her) Eric Boronow, Christopher Boronow (Grace), Anna Oliver, Jennifer Oliver Beringer (John), Lindsay Van Noy, Joshua Van Noy, Avery Van Noy, Eric Watson and Drew Watson. She was also very fond of her many Canadian nieces and nephews.
Aileen had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in her garden. She was also an accomplished artist, avid reader, nature enthusiast and gourmet cook. When not spending time with her family at home in Florida or at their "cottage" in the beautiful Muskoka lakes of Ontario, she and David loved traveling near and far, including dozens of cruises with family and friends to destinations all over the world.
A family celebration of life graveside service will be held at a future date in Toronto, Canada. Although donations, flowers and cards are not expected, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice, or you may honor Aileen by doing a selfless, generous act of kindness in remembrance of her.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.