A.J. Kidd



Jackson - Mr. A J Kidd, 87 of Jackson, MS died on December 2, 2020.



Visitation will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.



Funeral services will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Peoples Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with burial at MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton, MS. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Kidd.









