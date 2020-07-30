Albert Harry Middlebrook, Jr.
Clinton - Albert Harry Middlebrook, Jr. (know to many as "JuJu") was born January 14, 1952 in Kosciusko, MS and lived throughout the United States and in Greece as he pursued his ministry. Mr. Middlebrook was an extremely talented individual who excelled in music, politics, and the ministry. He graduated from Kosciusko High School, where he was drum major and received many awards years based on his musical excellence. After graduation, he attended Ole Miss where he majored in music and served as drum major of the Pride of the South Ole Miss band for two years.
In 1973, he left Ole Miss prior to graduation and moved to Washington, D.C. to serve as a speech writer for Congressman David Bowen who represented Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District. After two years in Washington, he felt the call of the ministry in his life and left Washington and returned to Mississippi where he became an evangelist associated with the Church of God of Prophecy. He held many positions over the years including State Youth Director for Mississippi for 2 years, State Youth Director for Illinois for 6 years, Public Relations Director for both states, and then moved to Greece as a missionary to help establish and grow several churches there.
After returning to Mississippi from Greece in 1984 he was the victim of a catastrophic accident. Following a lengthy rehabilitation process, he returned to the ministry and served in several roles within the church. He traveled extensively, including time in Greece and the Philippines, ministering to others and his last mission trip was in December of 2015 to Haiti.
Harry passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 28, 2020 at the age of 68. Harry will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Linda Rose Middlebrook Whitty, age 72, and his brother, Jimmy LaDale Middlebrook, age 60. Harry will be interred at Lakewood Memorial Park at 6000 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS.
