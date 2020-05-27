Alexander "BB" Young



Jackson - Alexander Young, 80, retired, passed away May 20, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00p Thursday, May 28, 2020 and 9:00a-10:30a Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00a on Friday, May 29, 2020, followed by interment in Lakewood Memorial Park.



Alexander is survived by his wife Gail Seaton Young of Jackson, MS; six children, Renita Hatcher of Universal City, Tx; Donald A. Young (Irene) of Cabulo,TX; Terry A. Young of Dallas, TX; Stephanie Young of Lawrence, KS; Joselynn Young of Jackson, MS; Rodrick A. Young (Candice) of Terry, MS; Rena Jones of Texas; one sister, Rosie B. Buckhaulter (late Billy) of Jackson, MS; three sisters-in-law, Jennifer Lloyd (Lendward) of Pearl, MS; Carrie Newsome (Edgar) of Heartland, Texas; and Zelda Towers (late Charles) of Jackson, MS; seventeen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, my extended families- Superteam and Crusaders, friends, and acquaintances!









