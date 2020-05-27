Alexander "Bb" Young
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander "BB" Young

Jackson - Alexander Young, 80, retired, passed away May 20, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00p Thursday, May 28, 2020 and 9:00a-10:30a Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00a on Friday, May 29, 2020, followed by interment in Lakewood Memorial Park.

Alexander is survived by his wife Gail Seaton Young of Jackson, MS; six children, Renita Hatcher of Universal City, Tx; Donald A. Young (Irene) of Cabulo,TX; Terry A. Young of Dallas, TX; Stephanie Young of Lawrence, KS; Joselynn Young of Jackson, MS; Rodrick A. Young (Candice) of Terry, MS; Rena Jones of Texas; one sister, Rosie B. Buckhaulter (late Billy) of Jackson, MS; three sisters-in-law, Jennifer Lloyd (Lendward) of Pearl, MS; Carrie Newsome (Edgar) of Heartland, Texas; and Zelda Towers (late Charles) of Jackson, MS; seventeen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, my extended families- Superteam and Crusaders, friends, and acquaintances!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved