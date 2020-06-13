Alfalene Jolly Vardaman Morse



Starkville - Alfalene Jolly Vardaman Morse, 92, of Starkville, died June 13, in San Antonio, TX, where she was staying with family during the Coronavirus quarantine. As she was preparing to return home to Mississippi, she had a stroke.



Alfalene was born February 26, 1928, in New Albany, MS, to Alfred and Lena Jolly, who combined their names to create their first child's uniquely Southern name. Despite growing up during the Depression and World War II, she recalled her childhood as a happy one, set on a family farm in Myrtle. Her parents, both educators, raised Alfalene and her younger brother and sister with a love of learning, an ever-present faith, the seeds of a social conscience, musical training, and an appreciation for the land on which her family lived for generations.



Her undergraduate studies at Blue Mountain College, where she "triple majored" in Bible, Home Economics, and English, foretold the trajectory of her adult life. There she was in the Modenian sorority and was chosen class beauty for Blue Mountain's May Day celebration.



After college, Alfalene used her Bible major when she enrolled at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, where she received her master's degree in 1951. She served as youth minister in Cleburne, TX, and as a teacher in many church settings throughout her life, with a special interest in international students. She was a lifelong Southern Baptist, whose faith journey led her to experience (somewhat ahead of her time) a loving God who accepts equally everyone of every color, gender, economic station, or sexual orientation.



Her second college major, Home Economics, reflected her love of domestic life: decorating, cooking, gardening, sewing, entertaining, painting, and creating a nurturing nest for her family. As a child, Alfalene's first word had been "pretty"; as an adult, she made every home in which she lived beautiful. She was drawn to designs incorporating her favorite color (yellow) and favorite flowers (peonies, Dutch irises, roses), and with plenty of bookshelves for her vast library.



She was lucky to have been married to two wonderful men during the course of her life. Both of her husbands had been orphaned during the Depression and had suffered harsh childhoods. Both were greatly comforted and healed by the gracious home Alfalene created as the North Star that guided her family. For 48 years, Alfalene was married to Dr. E. Jerry Vardaman, a Biblical archaeologist whose scholarly interests and boundless energy led them to travel to and live in exotic spots far from her rural North Mississippi roots. During their 13 years in Louisville, KY, followed by 27 years together in Starkville, they raised two daughters. In 2007, she married Dr. James O. Morse (Colonel, US Army, retired), with whom she enjoyed shared interests such as family, writing, music, theology, travel, and current events.



Finally, Alfalene's college English major framed most of her adult professional life. She completed her teacher's certification in 1968 at the University of Louisville, and her doctoral degree in English education in 1980 at Mississippi State University. For 25 years she was a favorite teacher at Waggener Junior High School in Louisville, Wood Junior College in Mathiston, and Mississippi State University (where she supervised student teachers). In particular, she appreciated the works of William Faulkner, and was proud to have been born in the same town as the Nobel laureate.



Alfalene is survived by her husband, Dr. James Morse; daughters, Dr. Carol Vardaman Tingle (John) of Ridgeland, and Dr. Celeste Vardaman of Dallas; sister, Lena Gregory of Corinth; sisters-in-law, Gay Jolly of Myrtle, Becky Heffernan of Oklahoma City, and Elizabeth Vardaman of Waco; two grandchildren, Jonathan Tingle of Atlanta and Meredith Moore of Austin; her "bonus" family of three stepdaughters, Dr. Martha Morse (Al Staggs) and Robin Lefforge of San Antonio, and Callie Morse Stewart of Waco, and three bonus grandchildren, Andrew Powell-Morse of San Francisco, and Seagann and Bria Stewart of Waco; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Jerry Vardaman; her parents, Alfred and Lena Jolly; and her brother, A. E. "Red" Jolly.



A memorial service will be held later this summer in Starkville when social distancing guidelines permit. Alfalene loved flowers and would have wanted them at her service. Her favorite charity was Blue Mountain College.









