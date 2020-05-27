Alfred Anthony DeMauro
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Anthony DeMauro

Raymond - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on Saturday, May 23, 2020, Alfred Anthony DeMauro, loving husband, father of two children, three step-children, and beloved grandfather, went to be with Jesus at the age of 88. He died peacefully, under the compassionate care of the employees of Hospice Ministries, surrounded by his friends and family. Please visit wrightferguson.com for full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved