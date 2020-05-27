Alfred Anthony DeMauro
Raymond - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on Saturday, May 23, 2020, Alfred Anthony DeMauro, loving husband, father of two children, three step-children, and beloved grandfather, went to be with Jesus at the age of 88. He died peacefully, under the compassionate care of the employees of Hospice Ministries, surrounded by his friends and family. Please visit wrightferguson.com for full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.