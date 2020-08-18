Alice Ann Moore Clark
Canton - Mrs. Alice Ann Moore Clark, 88, passed away Monday August 17th at The Orchard Retirement home. Ann was born to Mr. John T. Moore and Mrs. Amy Woodfin Moore. In Kosciusko, MS on June 19th, 1932.
After high school graduation from Jackson Central, Ann pursued her education further at Millsaps College; where after a short break to raise a family, she received her B.A. Degree, majoring in English. Ann spent the next several years teaching at various private schools at several different grade levels, specializing in English and History. Schools at which she taught included Canton Academy and Tri-County Academy. She concluded her teaching career with the Canton Public Schools System.
In addition to being a gifted teacher, Ann was also an accomplished pianist, and played many years for the Lone Pine Methodist Church near Canton. She also volunteered to play for the Lone Pine Baptist Church for a few years when they were in need of a pianist, often serving both churches on the same day. She was also a member of the Canton Music Study Club and New Bourbon St. Jazz Society.
After retirement, Ann used her piano and management skills to form and manage The Good Timers Band, a senior citizens band that entertained at Retirement Homes and Nursing Homes around the Jackson Metropolitan area for 20 years. The sounds of her wonderful piano playing will never be forgotten by her family and all who knew her.
Due to her superior intellect and unbelievable memory, Ann was also a whiz at the game of Jeopardy, which she loved to play whenever she could. Many were the times when her family witnessed her beating the contestants on Television from the comfort of her living room.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Fred Ray Clark, and by her sister, Sally Moore Watts of French Settlement, LA. She is also survived by her four children: Laura Alice Clark Lemly (Matt), Charles Samuel Clark (Carrie), Robert Benjamin Clark (Betsy), and Thomas Frederick Clark (Jackie), as well as lots and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks is given to her daughter-in-law Betsy Clark, who used her nursing skills to help care for Ann in her later years.
Breeland Funeral Home is handling all arrangements for Ann. Visitation will be Friday August 21st at 2:00 p.m. followed by a 3:00 p.m. chapel service. Burial will be at Lakewood South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Methodist Children's Home, Ann's favorite charity.
An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com