Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Alice Lowther
Clinton - Alice M. Lowther, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, April 5 from 10 AM to 12 noon with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Lowther was born on January 9, 1937 in Louisville, MS. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, camping and taking trips to the mountains.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Julion Lowther; father, B.C. Darling; mother, Peggy Melvin; and brother, Bill Darling.

Mrs. Lowther is survived by her sons, Barry Lowther (Mechelle) and Ed Lowther; and her grandchildren, Brighton and Kennedy Lowther.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019
