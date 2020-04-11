|
Alice Mason Dukes
Polkville - Alice Rae Mason Dukes, of Polkville, joined her Mama and Daddy in Heaven on April 10, 2020, at the age of 86.
Alice was born on June 14, 1933, in Claiborne County, to Ray and Willie Belle Mason. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Ray Dukes, on December 31, 1952. She dedicated her life to him and their three children, and took great joy in caring for the people she loved. She loved her family and friends deeply and cared for both of her parents until their death.
Alice is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth; children, Donna Kay Dukes Gandy (Andy), Pamela Annette Dukes Blakeney (Ken), and Kenneth Ray Dukes, Jr. (Courtney); eight grandchildren, Clay Gandy, Kiley Johnson, Justin Dukes, Joel Dukes, Jack Dukes, Joe Mason Dukes, Henley Garrett, and Lilly Garrett; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Norma Lee Mason Laird, of Panama City, FL, and Joyce Ann Mason Oliver of Ft. Worth, TX, all of whom adored her and will miss her greatly.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the current mandated restrictions regarding attendance at gatherings and the inability of many friends and family to attend the graveside service, additional Visitation and Memorial Services for Mrs. Dukes will be held at a later date.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020