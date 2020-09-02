Alice Taylor
Brandon - Alice Cooper Taylor, 90 years old, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 30, 2020 while a resident at Brandon Ct. in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be Thursday, September 03, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. All attendees are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Taylor was born on June 29, 1930 to the late Albert Cooper and Ruby Hurst Cooper. She grew up in Florence and graduated from Florence High School. On September 12, 1948, she married the late Francis Stanley Taylor, Sr. and they made their home in West Jackson for 44 years. She worked many years with Hinds County Schools as a bus driver and was an employee of School Pictures, Inc. Alice was a lifelong member of Parkhill Baptist Church.
Alice was a people person, loving her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with her lifelong friends and her animals of many over the years. She enjoyed being with family, yard work, cooking, and being out meeting people. She truly loved her ceramics for years and enjoyed working with them with her many friends.
Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her sister, Thelma May Cooper and brothers, William Cooper and David Cooper. She is survived by her children, Francis Stanley Taylor, Jr. (Connie) of Colorado, Glenn Taylor (Karen) of Crystal Springs, Sherry Landrum (Jerry Kerner) of Clinton, and Wesley Taylor (Celia) of Brandon; sisters, Barbara Westerfield (Bob) of Florence and Evelyn George of Pearl; six grandchildren, Jonathan Taylor (Ashley), Jason Landrum (Shelia), Christa Prejean (Kenneth), Tina Williams, Nathan Landrum (Jessica), Tiffany Mason (Marcus); fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
