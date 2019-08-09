|
Alice Westover
Clinton - Alice M. Krisher Westover of Clinton, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 99. Alice was born April 8, 1920 in Warren, Ohio. After graduating from high school, Alice moved to Cleveland where she worked at Trumbull Lamp, a division of General Electric. In 1942 she joined the Army and was a Junior Leader in the 707th WAAC Post. Alice was honorably discharged in 1943 earning a World War II Victory Medal and a Women's Army Corp Service Medal.
In 1956 she married Robert Westover. They lived in Warren, Ohio until 1974 when they moved to Clinton, Mississippi. Alice was an active member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church. She had many friends and was a member of a local homemaker's club. Alice loved shopping for her grandchildren and playing games!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bob Westover. She is survived by her 2 children, son David L. Westover (Beth), daughter Deborah K. Murphy (Mike); 5 grandchildren, Erik Westover, Chandler Westover, Reid Westover, Taylor Sears (Erika) and Kelly Sears; and her sister, Lois Moore.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10th at Lakewood Funeral Home from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Alice Westover to Morrison Heights Baptist Church Senior Adults, 3000 Hampstead Blvd., Clinton, MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019