Alicia Pittman
Alicia Fern (Jones) Pittman, 81, died January 31, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Alicia was born on April 10, 1938, to Dan and Fay Jones in Columbia, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alicia's honor to the East Parker County Center of Hope, the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, or Mississippi College.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Church at the Crossing in Aledo, Texas on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., with visitation to follow. Please see full obituary at: https://www.whitesfuneral.com/obits.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020