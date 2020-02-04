Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Pittman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Pittman Obituary
Alicia Pittman

Alicia Fern (Jones) Pittman, 81, died January 31, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Alicia was born on April 10, 1938, to Dan and Fay Jones in Columbia, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alicia's honor to the East Parker County Center of Hope, the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, or Mississippi College.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Church at the Crossing in Aledo, Texas on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., with visitation to follow. Please see full obituary at: https://www.whitesfuneral.com/obits.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -