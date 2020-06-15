Aline McCoy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aline McCoy

Quitman - Aline Shirley McCoy, 59, of Biloxi, Mississippi passed away on June 11, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on February 12, 1961 to Robert and Peggy (Robinson) Sanderson in Port Gibson, MS.

Aline is survived by her sons, Andy (Carrie) Sanderson and Bruce (Sokheng) Sanderson; daughter, Angie (Victor) Maldonado; brother, William Sanderson; sisters, Eva Duran, Jeanette McGraw and Connie Plause; grandchildren, Andrea Richardson, Isabell Richardson, Sebastin Sanderson, Arihanna Arreola, Noah Sanderson, Luke Sanderson, Bruce Sanderson, Rebecca Sanderson, Destiny Sanderson, Aubree Sanderson and Collin Sanderson and cousin, Betty Caudill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Peggy Sanderson; sisters, Gladys Miles, Jessie Alford and Elizabeth Thrailkill and brother, James Sanderson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Ralph Alford and Rev. Greg Mangum, officiating. Interment will follow at Gladys Miles Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright's Funeral Home
119 E Church St
Quitman, MS 39355
(601) 776-2103
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved