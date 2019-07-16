|
Alisa Lynn Cole
Brandon - Alisa Lynn Cole, 54, of Brandon, MS, passed from this life unexpectedly at 12:15pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Alisa was born on May 30, 1965, in Greenwood, MS. She was proceeded in death by her father, George Auston Cole of Madison, MS and brother Robert Cole of Flora, MS.
Alisa was a 1983 graduate of Wingfield High School in Jackson, MS. She had several years of tenure at Allstate Insurance and Safeway Insurance before joining the team at Vertex Aerospace in Gluckstadt, MS, where she served as a dedicated and well-loved employee for the last 15 years. Alisa touched the lives of so many people throughout the years through her employers and the churches she attended, First Pentecostal Church of Jackson, MS and Pinelake Church of Brandon, MS.
Her endless devotion to her son Brady, kept her active and available for ballgames, school activities, debates, camps, Ole Miss outings, vacations, and travels to France. Even the trips to Walmart and Kroger, she counted as joy, because it was all time being spent with her greatest blessing.
Alisa is survived by her son Brady Cole, her mother Doris Bingham Cole, brother Randy Cole, sisters Keri Cole Fedrick (Jonathan), Lana Cole Phelps (Robbie), nieces Shannon Toth (Michael), Addison Phelps, and Sydney Phelps. Nephews Wesley Cole and Jeffery Cole. Great-niece Avery Toth and great-nephew Louis Toth. Sister-in-law Karen Cole (Doug Allen).
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 16 to July 17, 2019