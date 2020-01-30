Services
Laird Funeral Home Chapel
408 North Union Street
Natchez, MS 39120
601-442-3636
Allen Brown Obituary
Allen Brown

Natchez - March 2, 1942 - January 27, 2020

Services for Allen Brown, 76, of Natchez, MS, who died Monday January 27, 2020, in Natchez, will be noon Saturday February 01, 2020 at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Barksdale and Rev. Tim Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday February 01, 2020 at Jefferson Street United Methodist church Christian Life center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
