Rev. Dr. Allen Elizenberry, Sr.
Rev. Dr. Allen Elizenberry, Sr., was born to the late Anthony and Josie Elizenberry Morgan in Columbus, MS. At an early age, he confessed hope in Christ at Elbethel Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Elizenberry was a graduate of R.E. Hunt High Class of 1962. Upon graduation, he attended Rust College in Holly Springs, MS. During his time at Rust College, he decided to join the United States Army. He became a Vietnam War veteran who received numerous leadership awards for honor and courage. After service in the military, he went on to meet and marry Josie Walker in 1970. Dr. Elizenberry worked various jobs including Occidental Chemical Corporation (formerly Hooker Chemical Corp.) With education instilled in him as a virtue since his youth, Dr. Elizenberry received his Bachelor of Science in 1987 from Mississippi University for Women. Thereafter, using his science education and health training, Dr Elizenberry went on to work for the Mississippi Department of Health as a Health Program Specialist from 1989 until his retirement in 1999. Turning his attention towards ministry, Dr. Elizenberry received his Doctorate of Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary (Terry, MS) in 2007. A true servant-leader of ministries of compassion and justice, Dr. Elizenberry would go on to serve in various pastoral positions throughout the years including Senior Pastor of True Believers in Christ M. B. Church in Jackson, MS. He is preceded in death by Jesse Elizenberry (Zella). He is survived by his wife Josie Elizenberry, his children, Shanta Elizenberry, Allen Elizenberry Jr., LaKeecha Elizenberry Jones, Robert Anthony Elizenberry, and Connie (Wyman) Watford-Jones, siblings Sallie Butler, Mary Hayden, and Andy (Jeweryl) Elizenberry, grandchildren, Justin (Kyesha) Davis, Jordan Davis, Jaylon Davis, Kyasia Gladney, Quadry Jones, Kwame Jones, Malaysia Elizenberry, Amandra Hicks, Andrese Hicks, great-grandchildren, Justin Davis, Jr., Moanna Gladney, and Aubree Hicks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Funeral service & public viewing on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 3:00pm-6:00pm. Service Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2:00pm held in Chapel at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home with burial Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, MS
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020