Allen "Reed" Luper
1959 - 2020
Allen "Reed" Luper

Pearl, MS - Allen "Reed" Luper, 60, passed away Wed. April 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be handled by Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.

Mr. Luper was born on Oct. 7, 1959 in Tylertown, MS to the late Elda Ray Luper and Carolyn Stringer. He loved the Lord and was a member of Pearl First Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon. Mr. Luper enjoyed LSU sports and going to the mountains. Most of all, Mr. Luper was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Angie R. Luper of Pearl, MS; three daughters, Jennifer Waits (John), Leslie Purvis (D.J.) and Erica Cameron (Jake) all of Brandon, MS; 6 grandchildren, Ella, Peyton, Miller, Trey, Baleigh and Addison; sister, Valerie L. Driskell (Bruce) of Athens, AL; step mother, Lois Luper of Angie, LA; step father, Raymond Stringer of Columbia, MS; step sister, Charlotte Fasola (Charlie) of Angie, LA; two step brothers, Willie Edward Harris (Ann) and Ricky Harris (Barbara) of Angie, LA and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Luper is also preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Stringer and his brother, Dale Luper.






Published in Clarion Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
