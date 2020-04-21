|
Allen "Big Al" Morphis
Brandon - Gerald Allen Morphis, Jr. was born November 26, 1968 to Gerald Allen Morphis and Nathaleen House Morphis in Glendale, California. He was known as Allen or Big Al. He passed away on April 19, 2020 from natural causes.
Allen was born with Norrie's Disease, a disease which left him totally blind and severely mentally impaired. Later he also developed epilepsy. Allen lived in Jackson most of his life and in his early years attended the Mississippi School for the Blind. Later he lived at Hudspeth Center Group Homes, living for many years at the Brandon Group Home in Brandon, MS.
In spite of all his difficulties he had joy in his life and gave joy to others. He was quick to smile and laugh. He loved to talk about what he would have to eat with his family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He also loved to talk about what Santa Claus would bring him. He will be missed by his family and many others.
Allen was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother, Nathaleen McWhorter, step-father, Milton McWhorter, sisters Jennifer Cave (Brett) and Kelly Wright, brother, Jamie Farmer, and nieces Holly Wright, Katherine Cave and Emily Cave and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank all the people who have helped and cared for Allen during his lifetime - all the teachers, administrators and especially the caregivers at Brandon Group Home.
A graveside service will be held for the family at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lakewood South in Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020