Rev. Allen Stephens
1942 - 2020
Rev. Allen Stephens

Brandon, MS - Rev. Allen Stephens, 78, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held on Thurs. Sept. 3, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Park Place Baptist Church in Pearl, MS. There will be a private funeral service at Park Place Baptist Church which can be viewed by live stream video at www.ppbc.net on Fri. Sept. 4, 2020 at 11am. Graveside Services are open to the public and will be held at 12:45pm on Fri. Sept. 4, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Allen Hubbard Stephens was born on February 24, 1942, to Henry Lacy Stephens and Beatrice Hubbard Stephens of Flowood, Mississippi. He grew up in a wonderful Christian home full of love, laughter, singing, and ball-playing. He graduated from Pearl High School, Mississippi College, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. For 28 years Allen served as a loving pastor in various churches - Rock Hill Baptist Church, Brandon; Braxton Baptist Church, Braxton; Bay Vista Baptist Church, Biloxi; First Baptist Church, Ferriday, Louisiana; First Baptist Church, Jacksonville Beach, Florida; and First Baptist Church, Richland, MS. For the past 26 years he has served the churches of Rankin County Baptist Association as their Executive Director of Missions. He has been pastor to the pastors and directed the many different ministries carried out by RCBA, including Crossroads Counseling Center. He was indeed a joyful servant and a faithful member of Park Place Baptist Church. Allen was also a member and officer for the Kiwanis Club for 45 years.

Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother and his older sister, Telatha Rawson. He is survived by his wife of almost fifty-four years, Omega Tullos Stephens, two daughters, Shanda Stephens and Ashlee Gregory, son-in-law, Michael Gregory, and two precious grandchildren, Jedd Gregory and Ava Hutton Gregory. He is also survived by his brother, Lester (Jane) and sister, Sarah Rawson (Hoyt), two nieces (Lucinda Rawson and Jana Grubbs), and six nephews (Stephen Rawson, Hubbard, Dudley, Walt, and Matt Stephens, and John Brock) and their families, his sister-in-law, Katherine Brock (John), and a host of wonderful friends and other relatives. Allen loved his God supremely, his family immensely, and his RCBA staff and his friends unconditionally. He prayed daily for revival to sweep through our land so that those who do not know Jesus would come to do so.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allen Stephens Scholarship Fund at Rankin County Baptist Association (200 Park Place Drive, Pearl, MS 39208) or the Allen Stephens Mission Fund at Park Place Baptist Church (5701 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208).






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
