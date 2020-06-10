Allene Allen
1936 - 2020
Allene Allen

Ridgeland - Allene Ligon Allen, 84, of Ridgeland, MS passed away from this life and entered her eternal home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Allene was born in Slate Springs, MS on February 11, 1936 to Thomas Allen and Sybil West Ligon. She grew up in Grenada and attended Grenada High School and Mississippi State College for Women. She married Kenneth "Bill" Allen of Holcomb in 1954. The couple lived in Greenwood, MS; Alexandria, LA; El Centro, CA; El Paso, TX; and Memphis, TN before retiring in Jackson, MS in 1992 to be with their family. Family was everything to Allene. She was an active member of Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church and loved her Lydia Circle and Wednesday Bible Study friends dearly. She made her final residence at Beau Ridge Independent Living Community in Ridgeland, where she made many new friends who were a source of great joy to her.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Allen Davis (Ken) of New Port Richey, FL and Susan Allen Spencer (Clark) of Ridgeland; grandson Spencer Caldwell Davis of New Port Richey; granddaughters Mary Clark Spencer Weems (Randall) and Leslie Allen Spencer, both of Jackson, all who affectionately knew her as Mimi. She was also survived by a brother, Thomas Allen Ligon, Jr. (Melanie) of Grenada. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth "Bill" Allen, on March 9, 2018, as well as her brother James "Jimmy" Granville Ligon and her parents.

A service will be held at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Grenada, MS. McKibben and Guinn Funeral Services (662-307-2694) in Grenada, MS will be handling the arrangements.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church
JUN
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
