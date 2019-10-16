Services
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home
Lexington, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Harlands Creek Baptist Church
1928 - 2019
Allene Kinard Obituary
Allene Kinard

Lexington - Lola Allene Rogers Kinard, 91, passed away Tuesday at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson,MS. Mrs Kinard was retired after 22 years as Laundry Manager from King Daughters Hospital in Yazoo City, MS, having retired in 1988.

Mrs Kinard was a member of Harlands Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs Kinard is survived by her son Roger Dunn Kinard and daughter Trudy Ables both of Lexington, MS. Also Survived by 3 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 12 Great Great Grandchildren. Allene was preceded in death by her parents Robert Oscar and Georgia Chisolm Kinard and her husband Truett Kinard.

Visitation will be Thursday at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington,MS from 5 PM til 7 PM. Funeral Services will be Friday at 2 PM at Harlands Creek Baptist Church with Interment in the church cemetery. Family requests memorials to ,Mid Mississippi, 1900 Dunbarton St., Jackson,Miss. 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
