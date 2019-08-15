|
Alma Ezelle Peoples
Flowood - Alma Ezelle Wright Peoples was born in Leake County, MS, June 3, 1923, and died August 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Ottis Peoples; son, John Paul Peoples and grandson, Tanner O' Beirne Gardo.
She was a devoted wife of 65+ years. Alma helped her husband establish the family business which is now Peoples Construction Corp. She loved flowers and cooking. Alma cooked many years to prepare lunch for 3 generations of family as they worked together.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Cindy) Peoples, Tommie (Jimmy) Lindsey, Charles Peoples and David Peoples; sister, Shirley (Wayne) Cox; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren
Special thanks to her granddaughter Stacy for helping take care of Alma Ezelle for many years. We also want to give a special thanks to Sandra Melton, HomeCare Hospice and Caring Hands Assurance Sitters. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace Primitive Baptist Church in Pearl.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-8pm at Grace Primitive Baptist Church, 349 Cross Park Dr, Pearl, MS 39208 and again on Friday, August 16, 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm funeral service at the church. Interment will follow at Lakewood South.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019