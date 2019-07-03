|
Alma Gatewood Breedlove
- - On June 28, just 4 days shy of her 94th birthday, the calm gentle spirit of sweet Alma Gatewood Breedlove went from its earthly dwelling place to dwell forever with God.
Alma's life was one that brought joy and happiness to all who know her. Always unselfish, she truly lived for others and made the world a better place.
She was a loving and obedient daughter, a dutiful and faithful wife, and caring, loving mother and grandmother. Alma was born July 2, 1925 to Mr. and Mrs. Rowan M. Gatewood of Lillian. She was a graduate of Harperville H.S. and married Robert W. Breedlove on November 24th, 1947. To this devoted couple two sweet babies, Becky and Betty, were born.
Those dearest to Alma left to mourn her passing are her beloved children Betty Robyn Breedlove of Florence and Jeff Breedlove of Chattanooga, five grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sisters Linda Bassie of Cleveland and Brenda Hubbard of Forest.
Her many friends and family need have no fear, Alma is safe in the arms of Jesus with the foregone family she cherished so dearly. She will be commemorated, and her ashes interred in a bower of beautiful flowers in Memorial Gardens cemetery.
We feel the world is better and life's sweeter, because she lived and served with us. And now, Heaven will be brighter with the presence of her noble, gentle spirit.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 3, 2019