Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Alma Joyce Honea


1934 - 2019
Alma Joyce Honea Obituary
Alma Joyce Honea

Jackson, MS - Alma Joyce Thompson Honea, born March 11, 1934, passed away February 10th, 2019 after losing a battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Feb 13, 2019. Visitation from 9-11 preceding the service at Natchez Trace Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Honea loved her friends, her family, as well as her church family. She was smart, funny, loved to talk and never met a stranger. She was a native of Hazlehurst, MS graduating from Co-Lin Community College. Joyce has called Madison, MS home for over 30 years. She was a talented seamstress having a children's store, Hugs and Kisses, with her daughter Karen Skeen making children's special occasion outfits.

Mrs. Honea was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Morris Reginald (Sonny) Honea. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Thompson, sisters Sarah Gene Brown, Linda Smith, Louise Hux, Cheryl Rabalis and brother Glenn Thompson.

Mrs. Honea is survived by her daughters, Debra (Sam) Naquin, Karen (Ricky) Skeen and Lori

(Chris) Barnhart. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Ashley (Molly) Wilson, Meagan Skeen, Wesley Brisendine, Kayla (Chad) Matthews, Anna (Justin) Sypult, Emily Skeen, Kevin Hollingsworth and Amber Hollingsworth.



Those wishing to honor Joyce's memory may do so through donations to ().
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019
