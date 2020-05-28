Alma Ruth Dear Shores
Clinton - Alma Ruth Dear Shores, 89, of Clinton, MS, died peacefully at The Blake in Ridgeland on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A graveside service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2:00 p.m. at The Pavilion in Lakewood Memorial Park. In adherence to coronavirus guidelines, the service will be limited to family only.
Ruth was born in Jackson, MS, on December 13, 1930, to Gertrude and O. J. Dear, Sr. On June 4, 1949, she married James David Shores, her husband of 55 years, who preceded her in death in 2004.
In 1994, Ruth retired from Graybar Electric Company in Jackson, where she was employed for 44 years. She was a fiercely loyal Ole Miss fan and looked forward to football season each year and the opportunity to tailgate in The Grove with family and church friends. She also enjoyed frequenting the Health-Plex and exercising and visiting with friends. Ruth was an avid shopper and never turned down an invitation for a shopping trip. Above all, Ruth was a Christian and a devoted member of Parkway Baptist Church, Clinton, MS, for over 75 years. She was a member of the Winsom Sunday School Class and the Celebration Choir. Ruth attended Parkway for her entire life, as evidenced by her Cradle Roll Certificate.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her only sibling and his wife, O. J. "Buddy" Dear, Jr. and Johnnie Ruth "Tootsie" Dear.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Terri Lynn Shores Black (Jerry), her granddaughter Jamie Blair Baker Ford (Michael), and her two great-granddaughters Lilly Blair Ford and Lucy Beatrice Ford, all of Gluckstadt. Also surviving her are step grandchildren Cindy Black and Pam (Kraig) Ficken and step great-grandchildren Matthew (Morgan) Alford and Kelli Ficken. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Terri and Jamie express a sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dorothy, Trlynn, Kera, and Wanda, Ruth's private sitters who lovingly and attentively cared for her during these last months. They are also grateful to the staff and employees of The Blake, Ruth's residence for the last year, and to Sta-Home Hospice, which provided compassionate care for Ruth in her last days.
Memorials be made to Parkway Baptist Church, P. O. Box 65, Clinton, MS 39060.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Clinton - Alma Ruth Dear Shores, 89, of Clinton, MS, died peacefully at The Blake in Ridgeland on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A graveside service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2:00 p.m. at The Pavilion in Lakewood Memorial Park. In adherence to coronavirus guidelines, the service will be limited to family only.
Ruth was born in Jackson, MS, on December 13, 1930, to Gertrude and O. J. Dear, Sr. On June 4, 1949, she married James David Shores, her husband of 55 years, who preceded her in death in 2004.
In 1994, Ruth retired from Graybar Electric Company in Jackson, where she was employed for 44 years. She was a fiercely loyal Ole Miss fan and looked forward to football season each year and the opportunity to tailgate in The Grove with family and church friends. She also enjoyed frequenting the Health-Plex and exercising and visiting with friends. Ruth was an avid shopper and never turned down an invitation for a shopping trip. Above all, Ruth was a Christian and a devoted member of Parkway Baptist Church, Clinton, MS, for over 75 years. She was a member of the Winsom Sunday School Class and the Celebration Choir. Ruth attended Parkway for her entire life, as evidenced by her Cradle Roll Certificate.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her only sibling and his wife, O. J. "Buddy" Dear, Jr. and Johnnie Ruth "Tootsie" Dear.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Terri Lynn Shores Black (Jerry), her granddaughter Jamie Blair Baker Ford (Michael), and her two great-granddaughters Lilly Blair Ford and Lucy Beatrice Ford, all of Gluckstadt. Also surviving her are step grandchildren Cindy Black and Pam (Kraig) Ficken and step great-grandchildren Matthew (Morgan) Alford and Kelli Ficken. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Terri and Jamie express a sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dorothy, Trlynn, Kera, and Wanda, Ruth's private sitters who lovingly and attentively cared for her during these last months. They are also grateful to the staff and employees of The Blake, Ruth's residence for the last year, and to Sta-Home Hospice, which provided compassionate care for Ruth in her last days.
Memorials be made to Parkway Baptist Church, P. O. Box 65, Clinton, MS 39060.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.