Almether Johnson
1929 - 2019
Mrs. Almether Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Sweeny, Texas. The visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home 3580 Robinson St. Jackson, Mississippi 39209, 601-922-3666 on Friday evening. The funeral service will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at New Horizon Church International 1750 Ellis Ave. Jackson, Mississippi 39204, 601-371-1427. Bishop Ronnie Crudup will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery 759 US-51 Madison, Mississippi 39110.
Services Fulfilled With Love By: Oscar Johnson Funeral Home, 415 Berry Road, Houston, Texas 77022, 713-695-3313.
" Serving Every Family As Our Own "
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019