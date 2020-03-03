Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
For more information about
Alphonse Walber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
West Bend, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:45 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
West Bend, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
West Bend, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
Washington County Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Walber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse Leo "Al" Walber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alphonse Leo "Al" Walber Obituary
Alphonse Leo "Al" Walber

Madison - Alphonse Leo Walber (Al), born April 15, 1925, died February 27, 2020, surrounded by members of his loving family. Al was a devoted husband to his late wife Marion; loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; loyal friend; and a man dedicated to serving his church and community. His feisty attitude and quick wit will be sorely missed. We hold him close in our hearts with the kindness and empathy he showed us and those around him.

In addition to his loving wife, Al was also preceded in death by his infant son, Richard, other family members, and many dear friends. Al is survived by daughters LeAnn (Luke) Nealey (Ridgeland, Mississippi) and Jean Opitz (West Bend, Wisconsin); granddaughter Melissa (Andrew) Meschke (Stevens Point, Wisconsin); grandson Jacob Opitz; great-granddaughter, Ellie Meschke; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends, old and new.

Services for Al will be held March 9, 2020, at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend, Wisconsin. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at St. Catherine's Village (Campbell Cove and Marian Hall) and the exceptional ER team at St. Dominic's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine's Village or Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center, 131 Red Fox Lane, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alphonse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -