Alphonse Leo "Al" Walber
Madison - Alphonse Leo Walber (Al), born April 15, 1925, died February 27, 2020, surrounded by members of his loving family. Al was a devoted husband to his late wife Marion; loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; loyal friend; and a man dedicated to serving his church and community. His feisty attitude and quick wit will be sorely missed. We hold him close in our hearts with the kindness and empathy he showed us and those around him.
In addition to his loving wife, Al was also preceded in death by his infant son, Richard, other family members, and many dear friends. Al is survived by daughters LeAnn (Luke) Nealey (Ridgeland, Mississippi) and Jean Opitz (West Bend, Wisconsin); granddaughter Melissa (Andrew) Meschke (Stevens Point, Wisconsin); grandson Jacob Opitz; great-granddaughter, Ellie Meschke; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends, old and new.
Services for Al will be held March 9, 2020, at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend, Wisconsin. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at St. Catherine's Village (Campbell Cove and Marian Hall) and the exceptional ER team at St. Dominic's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine's Village or Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center, 131 Red Fox Lane, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020