Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Altha May Walker Obituary
Altha May Walker

Crystal Springs - Altha May Walker, 90, passed away May 22, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Visitation will be 6pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Walker resided in the Crystal Springs/New Zion community. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She was a resident the past 7 years at Lakeland Nursing and Rehab Center. Mrs. Walker was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Oliver Edwin Walker; parents, William Charles and Agnes Lucille Whittington McCann; a sister, Doris Ruth Strong; and a grandchild, Jeremy Walker.

She is survived by daughters, Sharon Gilmore of Monroe, GA and Shelia Foggo (John) of Brandon; sons, William Allen Walker (Janice) of Chesnee, SC and Ronnie Walker (Ginene) of Florence; sisters, Margie Jackson (Jerry) of Crystal Springs and Jimmye L. Bridgers of Terry; 6 grandchildren, Brad Walker, Kimberly Gilmore Knowlton (Paul), Lindsay Walker Hof, Joshua Walker (Crystal), Walker Foggo, and William "Will" Foggo; and 5 great grandchildren, Ayden Walker, Drake Hof, Mason Hof, Landon Walker, and Easton Walker.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 23, 2019
