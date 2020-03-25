Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Pearl, MS
Alton C. Crossnoe


1925 - 2020
Alton C. Crossnoe Obituary
Alton C. Crossnoe

Denham Springs, LA - Mr. Alton Carmel Crossnoe, known as "A C" by his friends, passed away Monday March 23, 2020, in Denham Springs.

A former resident of Pearl, he was a long time member of McLaurin Heights United Methodist Church, and spent many years as a volunteer working in the food pantry. He enjoyed gardening and helping people. He tried to do something, however small, to help someone every day.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy "Dot" Crossnoe, his daughter Suzy Crossnoe Bourgeois and many of his brothers and sisters. He was one of ten children.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Scott Tyler Bourgeois and Olivia Jean Bourgeois of Walker, LA; and his sister, Joy Redden of Southhaven.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Pearl.

Memorials may be made to McLaurin Heights Methodist Church in Pearl.

To share condolences, please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
