Alva Jones Burney
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Alva Jones Burney

Richland - Mrs. Alva Jeannette Jones Burney, 91, passed away August 9, 2020 at her home in Richland, MS after a brief illness. Due to current circumstances regarding the Covid-19 virus, the family will have a private graveside service at the family's cemetery in Stateline, MS.

Mrs. Burney was one of eight children of Julius and Sallie (Smith) Jones of Green County, MS. Alva was born on My 2, 1929 in Stateline, MS where she grew up and graduated from Stateline High School. She was a member of her high school basketball team and excelled in the sport. She has been a resident of Flowood and Richland for over 64 years. Alva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan, and was a friend to many.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George D. Burney, Jr.; her beloved son, Donald Wayne Burney; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one son, Dana (Linda) Burney; two grandsons, Brian (Amy) Burney and Billy (Holly) Burney; three great-grandsons, Gannon, Garrett, and Ross Burney; one great-granddaughter, Macy Burney; one brother, Robert (Virginia) Jones of Mobile, AL; and one sister, Elena (Fred) Smith of Mobile, AL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in her memory.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
