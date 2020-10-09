Alva Rutledge



Madison - Alva Hill "Red" Rutledge, 92, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. He was born May 16, 1928, in West Monroe, Louisiana, and graduated from Ouachita Parish Hill School in Monroe, La, in 1945. Entering the U. S. Navy in March 1946, he served aboard the USS Bluebird, a submarine rescue ship, and was honorably discharged in December 1947. He attended Northeast Louisiana University in West Monroe, ultimately receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Mississippi in 1963. In 1980 he formed Rutledge & Associates, Inc., Consulting Engineers, where he served as President.



Mr. Rutledge was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years Ernestine "Erni" Rutledge, his parents John Watson Rutledge and Miranda Josephine Owens Rutledge, his sister Lyda Gayle Rutledge Tolbird, and his brother Joseph Willis Rutledge.



Mr. Rutledge is survived by his daughter Jill Rutledge Maxwell, granddaughters Kristi Mize Klein and Rachel Mize Whitehead, 6 great-grandchildren, and stepchildren Kim Ludington, Karyn Ludington Staton, Mark Ludington and Eric Galyean.



Mr. Rutledge was elected Grand Master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Mississippi in 1999. He was a member of the Jackson Valley of the Scottish Rite and invested with the 33rd degree. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, DeMolay Legion of Honor, Grand Council of Mason Knights, Wahabi Shrine and Mississippi College of the Rosicrucian Society, member of the Circle Lodge and Museum-Watt Carter Lodge No. 636, receiving his 65-year service award in 2018.



Mr. Rutledge was an active member of the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, serving as member or chairman of several committees, and teaching Sunday School. He served for ten years as Chairman of the Food Booth at their annual "Day in the Country," preparing his "near world famous" Red Beans and Rice.



A private graveside service will be held at the Chapel of the Cross cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.









