Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
509 6th Ave.
Lumberton, MS
Alvin Bowles Obituary
Alvin Bowles

Jackson, MS - It is with saddest regret that we announce that Alvin "Butch" Bowles formerly of Lumberton, MS, passed on September 23, 2019. The family will receive condolences at Westhaven Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS 39209, 601-922-3666, also the public viewing will be Friday, October 4th from 8 am to 8 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 am, Morning Star Baptist Church, 509 6th Ave., Lumberton, MS 39455.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
