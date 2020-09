Alvin "Snooky" HartzogRidgeland - Alvin Wylie Hartzog, age 86, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on November 5, 1933 to Victor Hartzog and Lydia Wilson Hartzog in Pride, Louisiana.Alvin is survived by Two Sons, Victor Hartzog of Ridgeland, MS, Wylie Hartzog; Daughter, Elesa Hartzog; Two Sisters, Bertha Lou Thornton, Eva Dale Barlow; Four Grandchildren, Jessica Jordan Hartzog, Zachary Hartzog, Victoria Hartzog, Christian Hartzog; Great Grandchild, Olivia Maisyn Ward.He is preceded in death by Seven Brothers, Charles Hartzog, Ellis Hartzog, William "Bill" Hartzog, James Hartzog, Victor Hartzog, George Hartzog, Thomas "Coot" Hartzog; Two Sisters, Sarah Garner, Dama Ruth Alford.Visitation will be held Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, Mississippi from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Silver Creek Methodist Cemetery in Silver Creek, Mississippi.