Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Amelia Barr Horton Rushing


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amelia Barr Horton Rushing Obituary
Amelia Barr Horton Rushing

Greenville - Amelia was born in Guntown, MS on November 28, 1929, and passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 89 at her home in Greenville, MS. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School where she played basketball under the direction of Coach Margaret Wade from the 9th to 12th grade. Amelia met her soul mate, Dutch, in the 10th grade. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education at Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS. Dutch and Amelia married July 7, 1951 in Cleveland, MS, which thrived for 65 years until Dutch's death in September of 2016.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. C. Horton (Anne) and brother, Jim Horton.

Amelia leaves one sister, Mary Anne Berger (Rut) of Boyle, MS; a sister-in-law Stella Horton (Jim) of Palos Verdes Estates, CA; 4 children: Sam Rushing (Diane) of Ouray, CO, Jim Rushing (Billie Marie) of Greenville, MS; Jo Miller (Charlie) of Merigold, MS and Tom Rushing of Montrose, CO; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their excellent compassionate care and service.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 26 from 11:00 until 12:00 at Boone Funeral Home in Greenville. A private family graveside service will be held prior to visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
