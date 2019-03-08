|
Andrea L. (Perreault) Schuler
Jackson - Andrea L. (Perreault) Schuler, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Andrea was the beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Schuler, Sr. (aka The Chief), sister of Ernie Perreault of Colorado and Ray Perreault of Massachusetts and loving mother of Alfred Schuler, Jr. (Connie) of Stoughton, MA, Ray Schuler (Anne) of Middleboro, MA, Andrea Minor (L.D.) of Ridgeland, MS, Kathy Schuler Buehler (Bob) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Richard Schuler (Pat) of Framingham, MA, Barbara Tynes (Donnie) of Madison, MS, Robert Schuler of Jackson, MS, Chris Stephenson (Jud) of Madison, MS, David Schuler of Madison, MS, Terri Eckles (Richard) of Baton Rouge, LA, Joanne Shelton (Mike) of Hanceville, AL, and Karen Gentry (Rusty) of Orange Beach, AL. Andrea was a dear grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Andrea was a devout Catholic who attended daily mass at the Carmelite Monastery for decades before heading off to work in the cafeteria at St. Therese Catholic School where she made everyone's day with her homemade rolls. She was well known for her personal notes written to both family and friends commemorating various special occasions and she somehow always managed to come through with a birthday cake for you on your special day. She was an amazing prayer warrior with her powerful Rosary beads. She loved to read, was an avid baker and was her happiest simply playing Scrabble with her family (because she played for the sheer enjoyment, as she would say - especially when she was losing!).
Visitation will be at Lakewood Funeral Home at 6011 Clinton Blvd in Jackson, MS on Sunday, March 10th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral mass will be held at Carmelite Monastery on Monday, March 11th at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 2155 Terry Road, Jackson, MS 39204.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019