|
|
Andrea "Andee" Lynn McGuffee
Brandon, MS - Andrea (Andee) Lynn McGuffee passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with stomach cancer.
Andee was born February 6, 1961, the daughter of Betty Ann Stewart and Joe McGuffee. She graduated from Canton Academy and then attended Ole Miss, Hinds, USM, MGCCC, and the University of South Alabama. She lived in Gulfport MS for several years. Over the last twenty years she was a proud member of Teamster Local 399. She worked for the movie industry in Los Angeles, CA and then later in New Orleans, LA as part of Hollywood South.
Andee will be remembered by her family and friends for her compassionate heart, outgoing personality, sense of humor, natural charm, and flare for fashion. Not a shy bone in her body, she made friends easily. She was a bright and free spirit, lover of children, animals, glitter, fairies and all things ethereal.
Andee's generous heart led her to help others in need. She was always willing to lend a hand, whether you were family, friend, or someone she had just met. She had once said that helping others gave her great joy. She would often pray that God would send her someone to help. When she was satisfied that she had helped one person, she prayed for someone else in need to be sent her way.
Andee loved being around children. Her vivacious personality earned her the ability to easily hold children's attention. She could entertain and amuse a group of children for hours with her amazing stories. After Hurricane Katrina, Andee enjoyed working with the Animal Rescue Of New Orleans (ARNO). She had a love for animals and was passionate about helping anyway she could. The devastating storm left orphaned animals in New Orleans and all along the MS Gulf Coast. She worked hard to care for them while they were waiting on their forever homes. Andee loved Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and Mom's Ball. She was always prepared for a celebration with an elaborate costume. No one ever knew when she might show up wearing a creative ensemble. This Halloween she dressed as a beautiful princess complete with a dazzling crown, even cancer couldn't contain her zest for life. She was always the life of the party. Andee was greatly loved and her memory will live on through her family and friends. Her spirit will be with us at every festival and event.
Andee is survived by her mother, Betty Ann Stewart, sisters Amanda Ford and Rainey McGuffee, Aunt Lois Fish, nieces Jennifer Hall (Ben) and Megan Ford, great nephew Bentlee Ford and many cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Joe McGuffee.
Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee in Brandon, MS Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12-2 with her memorial service starting at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ARNO 1219 Coliseum ST, New Orleans, LA 70130 www.animalrescueneworleans.org Or Teen Challenge PO Box 5192, Brandon, MS 39047.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019