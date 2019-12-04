|
Andrea "Andee" Lynn McGuffee
Brandon, MS - Andrea (Andee) Lynn McGuffee passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. Andee was born February 6, 1961, the daughter of Betty Ann Stewart and Joe McGuffee. She graduated from Canton Academy and then attended Ole Miss, Hinds, USM, MGCCC, and the University of South Alabama. She lived in Gulfport MS for several years. Over the last twenty years she was a proud member of Teamster Local 399. She worked for the movie industry in Los Angeles, CA and then later in New Orleans, LA as part of Hollywood South.
Andee is survived by her mother, Betty Ann Stewart, sisters Amanda Ford and Rainey McGuffee, Aunt Lois Fish, nieces Jennifer Hall (Ben) and Megan Ford, great nephew Bentlee Ford and many cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Joe McGuffee. Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee in Brandon, MS Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12-2 pm with her memorial service starting at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ARNO 1219 Coliseum ST, New Orleans, LA 70130 www.animalrescueneworleans.org or Teen Challenge PO Box 5192, Brandon, MS 39047.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019