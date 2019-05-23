|
|
Andrew E. "Gene" McDill
Brandon - Brandon - Andrew E. "Gene" McDill, 82, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. He was born in 1937 in Scott County to parents Helen (Madden) and Kyle McDill.
Gene had a strong work ethic and built his own insurance agency from scratch while also being a proud father and husband. He was a die hard fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and rarely missed a football game when the Rebels were playing in Oxford. He loved tailgating with friends and family and was always the consummate host ensuring there was plenty of food and drink for everyone.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Mayberry McDill; sons, Ken McDill and Andy McDill (Jennifer); sister, Peggy Bray (George); and grandchildren, Griffin, Drake and Emmeline McDill.
Funeral service and burial to be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS, at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm prior to services
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at P.O. Box 544, Madison, MS 39130 or Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland at 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 23, 2019