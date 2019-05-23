Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew McDill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew E. "Gene" McDill


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew E. "Gene" McDill Obituary
Andrew E. "Gene" McDill

Brandon - Brandon - Andrew E. "Gene" McDill, 82, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. He was born in 1937 in Scott County to parents Helen (Madden) and Kyle McDill.

Gene had a strong work ethic and built his own insurance agency from scratch while also being a proud father and husband. He was a die hard fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and rarely missed a football game when the Rebels were playing in Oxford. He loved tailgating with friends and family and was always the consummate host ensuring there was plenty of food and drink for everyone.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Mayberry McDill; sons, Ken McDill and Andy McDill (Jennifer); sister, Peggy Bray (George); and grandchildren, Griffin, Drake and Emmeline McDill.

Funeral service and burial to be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS, at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm prior to services

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at P.O. Box 544, Madison, MS 39130 or Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland at 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now