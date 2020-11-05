Dr. Andrew Macklin Bailey, Jr.



Dr. Andrew Macklin Bailey, Jr., 90, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.



Graveside services: Friday, Nov. 6th, Oakwood Cemetery, Winona, MS, 2 pm.



He joined his father in the family veterinary practice which recently marked their 100th anniversary. Dr. Bailey had the distinction of being one of the oldest living practicing veterinarians in the State of Mississippi, seeing patients up until his death.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nita Carr Bailey; daughter, Nellah Bailey McGough (Kevin); son, Andy M. Bailey III (Michelle); and brother, Johnny Bailey, Germantown, TN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store